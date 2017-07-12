Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 July 2017

Search archive

Mines and lumber mills closed after Canadian fires

Bernard Goyder 12 July 2017

Mines and lumber mills have been shut down and farms destroyed by a series of wildfires in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

The fires started late last week following a period of dry weather and a series of lightning storms. Some 240 fires were burning by Saturday (8 July), according to local media reports.

One of Canada's largest timber companies, West Fraser, said on 10 July it had temporarily suspended operations at three wood mills, 100 Mile House, Williams...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π