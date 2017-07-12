Recent news:

Mines and lumber mills closed after Canadian fires

Bernard Goyder 12 July 2017

Mines and lumber mills have been shut down and farms destroyed by a series of wildfires in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

The fires started late last week following a period of dry weather and a series of lightning storms. Some 240 fires were burning by Saturday (8 July), according to local media reports.

One of Canada's largest timber companies, West Fraser, said on 10 July it had temporarily suspended operations at three wood mills, 100 Mile House, Williams...

