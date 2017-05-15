Recent news:

Miles Smith seeks minority owner

Adam McNestrie and Charlie Thomas 15 May 2017

Miles Smith Insurance Group has appointed Deloitte to run a bid process to bring in a private equity backer, The Insurance Insider has learned.

Sources told this publication that first round bids have already been received, with management keen to bring in a private equity partner.

Click to enlarge Banking sources said the business is being pitched to potential investors as having around £3mn ($3.9mn) of underlying Ebitda, which would point to a valuation comfortably in excess of £30mn.

Private...

