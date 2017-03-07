Recent news:

Middle Eastern commercial insurance pricing hardens

Bernard Goyder 7 March 2017

Insurance executives expect prices in Middle Eastern commercial lines insurance to stable or harden over the next year, a survey of regional carriers has found.

The Schanz-Alms MENA Insurance Pulse, which polled executives at 40 Middle Eastern insurers, found that 70 percent of insurance executives expect commercial lines pricing to remain stable or improve, compared to 58 percent in 2016.

Three quarters of the executives quizzed said they expected to see premiums to increase faster than GDP growth over the...

