13 July 2017

MGAs outgrew P&C market in 2016: Conning

Matthew Neill 13 July 2017

Growth in the MGA and program market outpaced the broader property and casualty (P&C) market by 1.2 percentage points last year, according to data from Conning.

A study of the market showed 3.7 percent growth for the P&C sector overall last year, but MGAs managed to expand at a 4.9 percent rate despite the ongoing soft market cycle compressing overall growth year-on-year, the Hartford, Connecticut-based investment management and research firm said.

Conning vice president of insurance research Matt Sternat said...

