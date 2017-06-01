Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 June 2017

Meth labs behind New Zealand home claims: SunCorp

Bernard Goyder 1 June 2017

SunCorp New Zealand has had to raise premiums and change underwriting terms to deal with a spate of claims linked to cleaning up secret drug factories.

The company's New Zealand CEO Paul Smeaton told shareholders at a SunCorp investor day today: "In our home portfolio, we have been focused on remediating the cost inflation mainly caused by methamphetamine contamination."

Smeaton said the group was implementing pricing and underwriting changes to cope with the spike in claims. The New Zealand Ministry...

