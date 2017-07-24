Recent news:

Meadowbrook promotes Browning to CUO

Dan Ascher 24 July 2017

Fosun-owned insurer Meadowbrook has promoted the former senior vice president of its admitted carrier operations Fred Browning to become chief underwriting officer.

In the new role, Browning will take charge of the insurer's corporate underwriting functions and report to chief operating officer Nathan Voorhis.

The executive joined Meadowbrook in April last year. Before that he was a managing partner for an intermediary and insurance consulting firm.

He replaces Roger Walleck who left Meadowbrook in March after more than 12 years...

