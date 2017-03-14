Recent news:

McGavick rules himself out of running for AIG job

Adam McNestrie 14 March 2017

XL Catlin CEO Mike McGavick has joined Aon CEO Greg Case in making clear that he has no interest in becoming CEO of AIG following Peter Hancock's resignation last week, The Insurance Insider understands.

McGavick indicated in an internal email to XL Catlin staff earlier today that he would remain at the company regardless of any interest that could emerge from AIG, following press speculation he would feature on the shortlist to replace Hancock.

"While such speculation may be viewed...

