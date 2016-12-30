Recent news:

McGavick pockets $15mn from share options

Dan Ascher 30 December 2016

XL Group CEO Mike McGavick has made a profit of $14.9mn from exercising share options over the past month.

On 1 December McGavick bought 146,500 shares for $484,915 before selling them the same day for about $5.2mn. On the same day, McGavick sold a further 95,648 shares in XL for close to $3.5mn.

Then on 23 December, he acquired a further 91,000 shares for $301,210 before selling them the same day for about $3.5mn.

This week, the executive acquired 203,072...

