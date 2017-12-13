Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 December 2017

McConachie rejoins Third Point Re as Collins exits

Ted Bunker 13 December 2017

Total-return reinsurer Third Point Re long-time director Christopher Collins left the board today and was replaced by former director Neil McConachie, who co-founded Fidelis during the interim.

Collins stepped down barely a month after New York-based private equity fund manager Kelso & Company, where he is a managing director, set plans to divest most of its remaining stake in the carrier.

The planned secondary offering of Third Point Re shares was valued at $236.25mn. Kelso was one of Third Point...

