Mayo to leave Ariel following Argo buy-out

David Bull 9 June 2017

Excess and surplus lines (E&S) property executive Colin Mayo is parting company with Ariel Re just four months after its $235mn acquisition by Argo Group, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, Mayo has tendered his resignation and is currently serving his notice period.

Ariel Re only launched its E&S property business in March 2015 after securing the services of Mayo and his team of around 15 underwriters from State Auto's Rockhill Insurance Company, in a move first reported by this publication.

Mayo was subsequently named chief underwriting officer of the new Ariel Specialty platform in the US, and together with his team was expected to add $25mn of gross written premium to the Bermudian's book by the end of the first year, targeting the small to medium-sized commercial segment.

The business was written via wholesale brokers only on behalf of Ariel's Lloyd's Syndicate 1910.

It focused on all risk, named storm and wind/hail property coverage largely in hurricane-exposed areas of the southeastern US, including Florida.

But according to sources, there have been suggestions that the business was unlikely to fit with the post-integration plan under Argo's ownership.

Although Mayo's book is thought to have performed well historically, sources said Argo's move for Ariel had been motivated by its desire to grow in Lloyd's and Bermuda.

It is understood the reinsurance book and Ariel's third-party capital management platform were the most attractive pieces for the New York-listed acquirer.

In addition, it is likely that the Ariel Specialty business had some overlap with Argo's existing US E&S book.

Argo may also have been keen to avoid further expanding its aggregate cat exposures.

Mayo was brought in during Tom Hulst's tenure as Ariel CEO ahead of the executive's departure in December 2015. Ryan Mather succeeded Hulst in the role.

It is not known if Mayo has another opportunity lined up in the sector, although the executive is known to be loyal to the team he brought over from Rockhill.

Rockhill relaunched its in-house E&S property unit late last year with the hire of Tracy Upton and a team of underwriting executives from Everest National.

Since Mayo's departure it had effectively been outsourcing its E&S property underwriting to cat specialist Catalytic.

An Argo spokesperson confirmed Mayo has handed in his notice, adding that a departure date has not been set.