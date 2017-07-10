Recent news:

May plans to use £8mn to buy cat cover for developing countries

Bernard Goyder 10 July 2017

The UK government gave further details over the weekend of a plan to funnel development spending into insurance premiums.

Speaking at the G20 summit, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said insurance could be used to provide rapid financing in humanitarian emergencies.

In a statement on 8 July, the UK's Department for International Development (DfID) said £8mn ($10.3mn) had been set aside for a pilot scheme to help developing world countries buy disaster insurance, focused on drought risk.

The DfID said:...

