Recent news:

Marsh taps Jeatran to lead middle-market agency

Ted Bunker 31 July 2017

Marsh has elevated Bill Jeatran to lead its middle-market group as president, with Christina Mott named as COO, the company said today.

Among his duties as president of Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC, Jeatran will focus on acquisitions, the New York-based company said. He succeeds Ben Allen in the role.

Allen has left the company to join Annapolis, Maryland-based risk management agency iJet.

Jeatran previously led the upper Midwest region for the agency. Earlier, he founded RJF Agencies in 1986...

