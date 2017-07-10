Recent news:

Marsh taps Durvasula from AmEx as new digital lead

Matthew Neill 10 July 2017

Marsh has hired Sastry Durvasula from American Express naming him chief digital officer and chief data and analytics officer, a newly created position.

Durvasula will begin the dual roles at Marsh in mid-August and will report to John Drzik, the broker's president of global risk and specialities.

The executive most recently served as AmEx's enterprise head of data and digital technology, rising to the post after joining the company in 2002. He has been based in Phoenix and helped develop...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership