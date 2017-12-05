Recent news:

Marsh reshuffles UK aviation practice to replace Chad

5 December 2017

Marsh has appointed Mark Costin as head of the broker's UK aviation practice.

Costin, who was previously leader of Marsh's UK aerospace team, replaces former UK aviation chief executive Marcel Chad.

This publication revealed in May that Chad had been suspended after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a probe into the misuse of confidential client information by aviation teams at five brokers.



Marsh said today that Oyin Heath will replace Costin as leader of Marsh's UK aerospace team. She...

