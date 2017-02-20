Recent news:

Marsh pitches Brexit plan B to insurers

Laura Board and Charlie Thomas 20 February 2017

Marsh is working on putting together a fronting structure with a panel of broadly licensed carriers to help UK insurers access European markets after Brexit.

The broker said the so-called "bridge solution" provided a legally watertight work-around that would not be materially more expensive than existing means of accessing these markets.

Marsh's UK and Ireland CEO Mark Weil told The Insurance Insider that the structure, which the broker may later facilitise, would improve on and formalise the type of fronting...

