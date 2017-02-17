Recent news:

Marsh merges Jelf and Bluefin management teams

Laura Board 16 February 2017

Marsh today provided more details on the merged management team for recent acquisitions Jelf and Bluefin.

As previously announced, Jelf CEO Phil Barton will be CEO of the operations, which Marsh is combining after closing the £295mn ($367.2mn) purchase of Bluefin in early January.

Former Bluefin CEO Rob Organ will leave the business.

Oranye Emembolu will be chief financial officer, having held the same role at Jelf since last May. He was previously CFO of the Nordic region for Marsh,...

