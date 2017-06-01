Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 June 2017

Marsh launches aircraft finance consortium

Bernard Goyder and Matthew Neill 1 June 2017

Marsh has formally announced the formation of an Aircraft Finance Insurance Consortium (AFIC) alongside aircraft manufacturer Boeing which The Insurance Insider originally revealed in April.

In a statement released today Marsh confirmed the report by this publication which listed Allianz Risk Transfer, Axis and Sompo International (formerly Endurance) as the underwriting carriers.

The facility offers a non-payment insurance product designed for banks and capital market investors which are funding new purchases from Boeing, covering the financiers against the risk of...

