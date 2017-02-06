Recent news:

Marsh launches £500mn non-US cyber cover

Matthew Neill 6 February 2017

Global broker Marsh has developed a cyber risk and data breach insurance policy with £500mn of limit ($536.9mn) targeted at mid to large-sized organisations outside the US.

The CyberShield cover is part of the intermediary's Cyber Assurance suite of cyber risk policies and will be underwritten by a Lloyd's syndicate.

The insurance provides coverage for third party liability, defence costs and regulatory fines related to data breaches and incidences of network hijacking and virus transmissions, as well as protection for...

