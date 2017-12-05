Recent news:

Marsh cuts almost 200 jobs

David Bull 5 December 2017

Marsh has parted company with just under 200 personnel as part of what has been described as a "business-as-usual" fourth quarter expense saving measure, The Insurance Insider has learned.

According to sources, the cuts are isolated actions across different geographies and areas of its operations rather than a coordinated restructuring or global cost-saving initiative.

The majority of the departures are thought to have occurred in the broking giant's US operations, with around a third affecting people working in London.

Senior...

