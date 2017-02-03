Recent news:

Marsh completes J Smith Lanier deal

Bernard Goyder 2 February 2017

Marsh & McLennan Agency has completed its acquisition of J Smith Lanier & Co, a middle market US brokerage focused on insurance, risk management and employee benefits.

Marsh said in a statement that Gaines Lanier, the CEO of the Georgia based intermediary, will stay on, along with chief operating officer Gary Ivey.

The company has 600 staff across 21 offices in the southeastern US.

J Smith Lanier has annual revenue of around $130mn and was founded in 1868.

Marsh will...

