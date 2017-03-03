Recent news:

Marsh buys US broker Blakestad

Matthew Neill 3 March 2017

Global broker Marsh has acquired Minnesota-headquartered private client and commercial lines insurance agency Blakestad for an undisclosed sum.

The purchase was conducted through Marsh's middle market agency subsidiary Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA).

Blakestad's leadership team and all employees, including company president Jerod Blakestad, have joined MMA as part of the deal, but will continue to work from their current Minneapolis office.

MMA's upper Midwest region CEO Bill Jeatran said: "The addition of Blakestad to our firm expands our capabilities...

