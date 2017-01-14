Recent news:

Marsh buys $130mn J Smith Lanier

Dan Ascher 13 January 2017

Marsh has agreed to buy J Smith Lanier & Co (JSL) in a deal that will expand the broker's middle-market agency operations in the US Southeast.

The acquisition will add $130mn of annual revenue to the broker's Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) business, together with 600 employees across 21 offices.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year subject to regulatory approvals.

Once the deal is completed,...

