Recent news:

Marsh bolsters Boeing facility with US Ex-Im bank hires

Bernard Goyder 9 June 2017

Marsh has hired a duo of aircraft finance experts from the US Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im), a government-backed export facilitator, to work on its newly established Boeing credit insurance facility.

Robert Morin has joined Marsh from Ex-Im as transaction and business development leader in its Aircraft Finance Insurance Consortium (AFIC). Ex-Im's Gabriel Okolski also joined AFIC as a credit and financial analyst.

Morin was most recently Ex-Im's senior vice president of business and product development and oversaw the expansion of the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership