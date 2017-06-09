Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 June 2017

Search archive

Marsh bolsters Boeing facility with US Ex-Im bank hires

Bernard Goyder 9 June 2017

Marsh has hired a duo of aircraft finance experts from the US Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im), a government-backed export facilitator, to work on its newly established Boeing credit insurance facility.

Robert Morin has joined Marsh from Ex-Im as transaction and business development leader in its Aircraft Finance Insurance Consortium (AFIC). Ex-Im's Gabriel Okolski also joined AFIC as a credit and financial analyst.

Morin was most recently Ex-Im's senior vice president of business and product development and oversaw the expansion of the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π