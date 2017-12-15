Recent news:

Marsh appoints Moody UK specialty CEO

John Hewitt Jones 15 December 2017

Broking firm Marsh has named Paul Moody as CEO of its UK specialties division.

The executive replaces Roy White, who will move to the role of chairman of UK specialties.

Moody takes responsibility for Marsh's UK specialty businesses and will report to president of global placement and specialties Dean Klisura and UK and Ireland chief executive Mark Weil.

Moody has had a 30-year career in insurance broking and joined Marsh in 1999. He moves into the new role from being...

