Recent news:

Market reaction to AIG-Berkshire deal muted

Charlie Thomas 20 January 2017

The share prices of AIG and Berkshire Hathaway made modest advances following the vast $34bn legacy deal announced by the two companies ahead of market opening.

AIG's stock had risen 1.0 percent to $66.97 as of 15:27GMT, while Berkshire Hathaway's share price inched up by 0.62 percent to $240,600.

Under the terms of the deal - the largest ever legacy transaction - Berkshire Hathaway will take on 80 percent of the risk on a $34bn block of US commercial insurance...

