Market dodged major losses from WannaCry: AM Best

Ted Bunker 24 May 2017

Insurers have likely dodged a cyber bullet when the WannaCry virus disabled more than 300,000 computer systems worldwide because few of the victims were covered for the risk, according to AM Best.

While estimated economic losses may reach $8bn, according to cyber risk evaluation specialists at Cyence in California's Silicon Valley, AM Best says the low dollar value of ransom demands for the software needed to unlock disabled systems - no more than $600 per computer - meant only larger...

