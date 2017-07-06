Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 July 2017

Markerstudy seeks takeovers and funding partners

Laura Board 6 July 2017

Markerstudy is considering the sale of a minority equity stake while weighing acquisition opportunities presented by its Ogden-ravaged motor insurance peers, according to group underwriting director Gary Humphreys.

Humphreys said the Gibraltar-based motor insurance specialist had enlisted Swiss bank Mirabaud to "look at possible funding solutions for our growth going forward - both acquisitions and underwriting growth".

"That led to a number of conversations about whether to take on senior debt from banks, the possibility of someone taking a minority...

