Markerstudy discloses actions on £109mn capital shortfall

Matthew Neill 4 July 2017

Gibraltar-based motor insurance specialist Markerstudy ran a £109.0mn ($141.2mn) solvency capital ratio (SCR) deficit in 2016, prompting the insurer to take action to cover the shortfall.



In the company's solvency and financial condition report released Friday it revealed the gap in its finances was covered by a £35mn capital injection as well as a £92mn capitalisation of inter-group loans and a further £2.6mn boost from actions related to a group restructure.

The actions leave Markerstudy with a £20.6mn surplus over...

