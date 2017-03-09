Recent news:

Markel takes $85mn reserve charge on Ogden rate

Dan Ascher 8 March 2017

Markel became the latest carrier to fall victim to the Ogden rate change, which has plagued UK motor insurers since it was set last week, with the underwriter reporting an $85mn reserve charge.

The rate change will be felt mostly through its exposure to UK auto casualty claims stemming from reinsurance contracts written up to and including 2014, when it ceased writing the business, the Richmond, Virginia-based carrier said today.

The reserve charge will be recorded against 2017 first-quarter results,...

