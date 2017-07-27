Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 July 2017

Markel-State National: the valuation question

Adam McNestrie 27 July 2017

The optics of Markel's $919mn acquisition of fronting carrier State National look very different depending on the methodology employed to value a business without an obvious public markets peer.

State National's management and shareholders can certainly make the case for this being a full valuation for a straight cash exit, but Markel can equally argue to its own investors that the business is reasonably priced.

On the crudest valuation metric - price-to-book multiple - the deal looks rich, with State...

