Recent news:

Markels State National deal seen as good fit

Ted Bunker 26 July 2017

Markel's $919mn acquisition of State National provides a good fit for both companies but could draw a higher bid for the Texas-based target, analysts said today.

"We view the deal as favourable for all stakeholders," said Randy Binner of FBR Capital Markets in Arlington, Virginia.

"That said, the broker-like characteristics of State National's fronting business, which, in our view, is exceptionally well positioned in the context of a rapidly growing alternative reinsurance market, could see a higher bid," Binner said...

