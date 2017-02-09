Recent news:

Markel reports lower Q4 profit amid pricing pressure and Matthew loss

Ted Bunker 9 February 2017

Markel reported a 24 percent drop in operating profit as prices declined across many of its product lines and catastrophe losses related to Hurricane Matthew added to the deterioration in its combined ratio during the fourth quarter.

Profit from operations fell to $212.4mn, Markel said in a statement late today, without providing a per share figure.

The company's underwriting segment operating profit sank across all three areas, US insurance, international insurance and reinsurance. US insurance profit fell 17 percent to...

