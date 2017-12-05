Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 December 2017

Markel reinsurance buyer Blazer departs

David Bull 5 December 2017

Markel's managing director of reinsurance Robert Blazer is leaving the specialty carrier, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the carrier will now seek to recruit a chief reinsurance officer to fill the gap left by Blazer and Britt Glisson, who had effectively been overseeing the ceded reinsurance function.

Markel announced in June that 40-year industry veteran Glisson would retire next year.

Glisson's main position at Markel - in addition to de facto oversight of ceded re - was...

This article was published as part of issue December 2017/1

