Markel reinsurance buyer Blazer departs

Markel's managing director of reinsurance Robert Blazer is leaving the specialty carrier, The Insurance Insider can reveal.
According to sources, the carrier will now seek to recruit a chief reinsurance officer to fill the gap left by Blazer and Britt Glisson, who had effectively been overseeing the ceded reinsurance function.
Markel announced in June that 40-year industry veteran Glisson would retire next year.
Glisson's main position at Markel - in addition to de facto oversight of ceded re - was...
