Recent news:

Markel profit jumps on underwriting gains

Ted Bunker 26 July 2017

Markel posted a 25 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit as its international insurance segment swung to a $32mn underwriting gain from a nearly $1mn loss a year earlier, as the impact of 2016's Fort McMurray wildfires dropped out.

The company, which also announced today that it bought a majority stake in an industrial farm for an estimated $255mn, said its combined (re)insurance operations produced an underwriting profit of $110.6mn.

This represented an increase of 74 percent on the same...

