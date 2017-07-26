Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

26 July 2017

Search archive

Markel profit jumps on underwriting gains

Ted Bunker 26 July 2017

Markel posted a 25 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit as its international insurance segment swung to a $32mn underwriting gain from a nearly $1mn loss a year earlier, as the impact of 2016's Fort McMurray wildfires dropped out.

The company, which also announced today that it bought a majority stake in an industrial farm for an estimated $255mn, said its combined (re)insurance operations produced an underwriting profit of $110.6mn.

This represented an increase of 74 percent on the same...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π