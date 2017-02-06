Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 February 2017

Markel names Peterson executive underwriting officer

Charlie Thomas 3 February 2017

Jane Peterson has been named executive underwriting officer on Markel's product line leadership team.

She joins from Chubb, where she worked as executive vice president of Chubb North American commercial insurance.

In her new role Peterson will be based in Markel's Cranston, Rhode Island, office and reports to chief underwriting officer Robin Russo at Markel's headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.

Peterson will oversee the product and regulatory services and wholesale binding units, as well as working closely with Markel's wholesale division...

