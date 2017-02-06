Recent news:

Markel names Peterson executive underwriting officer

Charlie Thomas 3 February 2017

Jane Peterson has been named executive underwriting officer on Markel's product line leadership team.

She joins from Chubb, where she worked as executive vice president of Chubb North American commercial insurance.



In her new role Peterson will be based in Markel's Cranston, Rhode Island, office and reports to chief underwriting officer Robin Russo at Markel's headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.

Peterson will oversee the product and regulatory services and wholesale binding units, as well as working closely with Markel's wholesale division...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership