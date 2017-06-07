Recent news:

Markel merges global, wholesale units under Sanders

Ted Bunker 7 June 2017

Markel is combining its wholesale excess and surplus lines unit with its global insurance segment under the leadership of Bryan Sanders ahead of the retirement of Britt Glisson next year.

Glisson will hang up a 40-year career, most recently as president of Markel's global unit, which includes complex, risk-managed accounts, according to the company.

Sanders, who has led the wholesale E&S unit, will oversee the combined group, rebranded as Markel Assurance, the Virginia-based company said. It said the group's annual...

