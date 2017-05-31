Recent news:

Markel International promotes executives to board

Bernard Goyder 31 May 2017

Markel International, the UK-based subsidiary of US insurer Markel Corporation, has promoted two executives to its board.

Hannah Purves, director of claims at Markel International, and Simon Wilson, head of national markets, have become directors.

Purves has run claims at Markel International since the start of 2013 and was previously head of political and contingency claims at Beazley.

Simon Wilson has been head of Markel's national markets business, which focuses on UK clients, since 2015. He joined the carrier in...

