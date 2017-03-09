Recent news:

Markel International enters surety market

Charlie Thomas 9 March 2017

Markel International has launched a surety offering following the appointment of Damian Manning to head up the new team.

The team will initially focus on opportunities in the UK, Ireland and Continental Europe, with the intention to expand to other regions outside North America. David Chandler has also joined as senior underwriter.

Manning has more than 19 years of experience in the credit and surety market, having started his career as a broker at Aon Trade Credit before moving to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership