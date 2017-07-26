Recent news:

Markel inks $919mn deal for State National

Matthew Neill 26 July 2017

Markel has sealed a $919mn agreement to buy State National in a deal worth $21.00 per share.

The valuation is a 7 percent premium to the stock's closing price yesterday of $19.67 and a 38 percent premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price prior to 18 May, when takeover speculation first surfaced.

Both companies' boards have unanimously approved the transaction, which remains subject to State National shareholder clearance.

However, holders of about 37 percent of shares outstanding have already committed...

