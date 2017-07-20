Recent news:

Markel hires Ironshores Ferguson for New York team

Dan Ascher 20 July 2017

Markel has taken on Ironshore's John Ferguson to become retail construction lead in its New York-based US excess casualty team.

In his new role, Ferguson will take responsibility for some of the underwriting and relationships in the Richmond, Virginia-based carrier's retail construction practice. He is based in New York.

At Ironshore, Ferguson was casualty manager for the US Northeast region. Prior to that he also held roles at American International Group and ER Quinn Company.

The executive's new boss Matt...

