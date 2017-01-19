Recent news:

Markel enters Brazil primary market

Matthew Neill 17 January 2017

Markel International has been granted a licence by Brazilian regulator the Superintendence of Private Insurance to write primary insurance business in the country.

The company has written reinsurance business in Brazil and other countries in Latin America since 2010.

Markel said the regulator had given clearance to write several classes of business across the country and that it expects to launch its first products early this year.

Leonardo Paixao, the former president of IRB Brasil Re, was appointed early last...

