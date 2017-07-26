Recent news:

Markel ends deal hunt with State National buy

Catrin Shi 26 July 2017

In agreeing to acquire State National for $919mn, Markel has finally found the substantial deal it has been searching for over the past year.

Markel will pay $21.00 per share for the Texas-based business, equivalent to a 7 percent premium to the stock's closing price yesterday of $19.67.

It is understood that Markel was in advanced talks with Allied World at the end of last year, before those talks failed and the Switzerland-headquartered insurer finally found a new owner in...

