Recent news:

Markel chooses Germany for EU subsidiary

Bernard Goyder 18 May 2017

Markel is to set up a German insurance subsidiary, as the US carrier prepares for the UK's exit from the European Union.

Markel said today that the company is planning to apply for regulatory approval to set up the Munich-based unit "to ensure that whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, a Markel insurance company will be able to meet the insurance needs of clients in the EU-27 countries".

The insurer hopes to have the fully capitalised subsidiary up and...

