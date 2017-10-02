Recent news:

Markel Catco seeks new capital

Fiona Robertson 2 October 2017

Markel Catco warned that its net asset value (NAV) per share could fall by as much as 15 percent in 2017 as it prepared to sell shares to replenish capital.

The fund manager pegged the NAV return at anywhere between positive 5 percent and negative 15 percent.

It acknowledged "significant uncertainty regarding the market impact of the recent events exists" and said its forecast is based on current loss estimates and the assumption of no further significant catastrophes for the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership