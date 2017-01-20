Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 January 2017

Search archive

Markel Catcos 2016 returns dented by four loss events

Lucy Jones 20 January 2017

Markel Catco's Reinsurance Opportunities Fund reported annual returns for ordinary shareholders of 8.12 percent in 2016, down from an 11.6 percent gain in 2015, following a series of major loss events.

Claims from Hurricane Matthew and the Kaikoura, New Zealand earthquake each took 1 percentage point off its returns for 2016, while the Jubilee oil platform loss eroded 3.5 percent of its net asset value.

The company also boosted its loss reserves for the Canadian wildfires from the 1 percent...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π