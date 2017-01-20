Recent news:

Markel Catcos 2016 returns dented by four loss events

Lucy Jones 20 January 2017

Markel Catco's Reinsurance Opportunities Fund reported annual returns for ordinary shareholders of 8.12 percent in 2016, down from an 11.6 percent gain in 2015, following a series of major loss events.

Claims from Hurricane Matthew and the Kaikoura, New Zealand earthquake each took 1 percentage point off its returns for 2016, while the Jubilee oil platform loss eroded 3.5 percent of its net asset value.

The company also boosted its loss reserves for the Canadian wildfires from the 1 percent...

