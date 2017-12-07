Recent news:

Markel Catco expects AuM to grow by a third in 2018

Fiona Robertson 7 December 2017

Fund manager Markel Catco said that it expected assets under management to grow to $6bn in 2018, a third higher than their level in June.

The comments were made as the firm appointed a new CEO of its Bermudian operations, Alissa Fredricks.

Fredricks joined Markel Catco in May 2016 in the position of chief risk officer. Prior to this the executive was at AIR Worldwide, where she led the cat risk modelling consulting service for ILS, insurance and reinsurance.

She...

