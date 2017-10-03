Recent news:

Markel Catco estimates returns from 5% to -15%

Lucy Jones 3 October 2017

Markel Catco has said recent catastrophe events mean its 2017 annual return could fall anywhere between up 5 percent to down by as much as 15 percent.

However, it said significant uncertainty surrounded the market impact of recent hurricanes affecting the US and Caribbean.

The retro manager has launched a fundraising round that it intends to close by the end of November in order to meet its requirements for new capital.

The company also said retrocession rates had risen in...

