Recent news:

Markel appoints Mathur to lead entry into India

Charlie Thomas 21 July 2017

Markel International has hired Indian insurance veteran Deepika Mathur to lead its forthcoming venture on the Lloyd's India platform.

Markel looks set to become the second Lloyd's managing agent to join the Mumbai-based platform, following MS Amlin's approval in April this year. Capacity will be provided by Markel's Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd's.



The business is subject to approval from Lloyd's and the regulatory authorities in India.

Mathur joins with about 20 years of experience, most recently working as executive vice...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership