1 August 2017

Markel adds State National growth engine

David Bull 1 August 2017

Markel views its proposed acquisition State National as a strong growth engine, with the fronting specialist well-positioned to take advantage of secular trends in the P&C sector driven by alternative capital and InsurTech.

Richie Whitt, co-CEO at the Richmond, Virginia-based US specialty insurer, said State National offers its clients a conduit to transfer risk to capital providers in a "very cost-effective and capital-efficient manner".

"Given the changes that are occurring in our industry, we see State National as being uniquely...

This article was published as part of issue August 2017/1

