Recent news:

Marine market braces itself for $25mn war loss

Matthew Neill 10 February 2017

MS Amlin is the lead insurer on a $25mn marine war loss from a ship sunk off the coast of Yemen in October, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said the loss related to a UAE-registered aluminium catamaran-style vessel named the HSV 2 Swift, which Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed to have hit with an anti-ship missile on 1 October.

The policy was 100 percent placed via a Marsh marine war facility in Dubai.

It is understood MS Amlin, Talbot,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership