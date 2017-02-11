Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 February 2017

Search archive

Marine market braces itself for $25mn war loss

Matthew Neill 10 February 2017

MS Amlin is the lead insurer on a $25mn marine war loss from a ship sunk off the coast of Yemen in October, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said the loss related to a UAE-registered aluminium catamaran-style vessel named the HSV 2 Swift, which Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed to have hit with an anti-ship missile on 1 October.

The policy was 100 percent placed via a Marsh marine war facility in Dubai.

It is understood MS Amlin, Talbot,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π